Tributes pour in after death of much-loved butcher who worked until the age of 87

Mo Battams began his career at the age of 13 and continued in the trade for 74 years - with a three year break when he was called into army.

Tributes have poured in following the announcement that he passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

M Battams Butchers in Beatrice Street was originally owned by George Roberts in 1858, and Mo/Maurice Battams began working there in 1947 at the age of 13.

Son, Kevin said: "He worked in the shop until he was 18 when he was called into the army in 1952 returning in 1955."

Mo worked as a butcher from the age of 13

He worked in the shop again until 1962 when he went to work for Jack Hartshorn until October 1972. Mo then moved back to the George Roberts shop in a partnership and opened B&B Butchers on in December 1972. Five years later the shop became M Battams Butchers.

Battams Steak and Kidney pie was awarded the title of best pie in Shropshire in 1999.

He and his wife Gwen retired in 2022, with Kevin and his wife Joanne carrying on the business.

"He found it very hard not being active, he was always busy doing something," Kevin said.

He was a familiar face to customers for decades

Mo was also involved in the then named Oswestry Boys Club a successful junior football club.

Mr Battams was husband to Gwen, father to Kaye and Kevin and father in law to Ian and Joanne. He had four grandchildren and a great grandson.

Among the tributes, former Oswestry town clerk, David Preston, said: "Mo was a true gentleman and one of Oswestry’s best known and respected businessmen."