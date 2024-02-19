Mountain bike challenge to celebrate 30th birthday this year

The Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge will be taking place on Saturday, May 11.

Starting at 10am from Rhiwlas Village Hall the event sees cyclists taking on a 22-mile challenge.

Organisers Borderland Rotary Club first held the challenge way back in 1994, when it was a fun ride for members to raise a little money for local charities.

But it has grown and grown to become a fixture on the annual mountain bike calendar.

Jonathan Jones, who organises the ride for the rotary club, said: “In those early days we could never have imagined that hundreds of keen mountain bikers would ride off into the Berwyn Mountains and raise thousands and thousands of pounds for charity.

"It has meant that with the support of such sponsors as Tim Gray from Dairi-Pak and Mule Cycles, we have been able to give charities like Air Ambulance a regular annual donation as well as supporting lots of local good causes.

"I’m sure that the late Brian Gray, one of the founders of the event, must be looking down with great pride.”

The 22-mile Challenge takes the riders over green lanes and farm tracks, over private land, up and down the beautiful foothills of the Berwyn Mountains and is available to riders of all competence.

But, it is not for the faint hearted with only about 300mtrs of tarmac – and probably no more than that on level ground.

Jonathan added: “Why not put a team together, talk to your colleagues at work, talk to your boss, and if you are the boss, talk to the staff and get pedalling – it’s for a good cause, and it’ll be great fun. All you need is a bike, a helmet, and the heart of a lion!”

For information or to sign up visit www.borderland-mtb-challenge.org