Staff the Montgomery Unit in the Oswestry hospital won the Team of the Year category at the Bone Idols 2023 awards.

The ceremony was held to mark the weekend of World Cancer Day.

Winning the category, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin UK the team was praised for providing exceptional holistic care — from diagnosis and

surgery to rehabilitation and ongoing monitoring and support.

The Bone Idols Awards were set-up by the Bone Cancer Research Trust in 2021 to celebrate those who show exceptional dedication to improving the lives of bone cancer patients.

iss Cribb, consultant orthopaedic and oncological surgeon at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said: “I speak on behalf of the whole team when I say we are delighted to have been announcedvas winners in the Team of the Year category at the Bone Idols 2024. Thank you to the patients who nominated us.

"The research, awareness and support carried out by the Bone Cancer Research Trust complements so much of the clinical work we undertake at RJAH, and we are grateful for its support.

"This award is a fantastic demonstration of how the team provide high quality, dedicated, personalised and holistic care to our patients on a day-to-day basis. The team expands much further than the Montgomery Unit and includes other areas that are involved in the pathway of bone sarcoma patients, including the Oswald Ward, Radiology, Pathology, Theatres, the High Dependency Unit, Pre-Operative Assessment and more.”

Dr Zoe Davison, Head of Research, Information and Support at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, added: “We are delighted that the Montgomery Unit have been recognised and celebrated in this way for their service to the bone cancer community. It has been recognised for consistently going above and beyond, with patients describing how lucky they feel to be treated by such a dedicated team who take time to deliver highly personalised care."

Osteosarcoma is the most common type of bone cancer in children and young people, and the second most common overall after chondrosarcoma. In the UK, around 145 people are diagnosed with osteosarcoma each year.

It can affect any bone in the body but is commonly found on the arms or legs. It is often viewed as a teenage disease, as it most often occurs within that age group, but in reality, it can affect anyone from babies to those in their 80s.