The service made the announcement on social media, saying that serving firefighter, Chris Short, had died while off duty.

The service's chief fire officer, Simon Hardiman said the thoughts of everyone at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are with Mr Short's family.

He added that the service would be flying its flag at half mast as a measure of respect.

Mr Hardiman said: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the tragic passing of serving Firefighter Chris Short on Sunday, 17 August, whilst off duty.

"Our sincerest condolences and thoughts are with Chris’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"We kindly ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve.

"This is a profoundly devastating loss for everyone at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, especially for Chris’s watch.

"As a mark of respect, we will be flying our flag at half-mast in honour of Chris and in support of his family and friends."