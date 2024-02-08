Insurers give their backing to Oswestry boys and girls

NFU Mutual has provided Oswestry Lions Boys and Girls Under 14's the money for their new training kit, which was bought from Macron sporting goods shop in Wrexham.

Gemma Herman from NFU Mutual said: "We are very pleased and delighted to be helping a local grass roots football team, Oswestry Boys and Girls football club.

"We at NFU Mutual send them all the luck for the rest of the season and beyond."

Joint managers Adam Woodcock and Gary Jones said: "On behalf of the Under 14 Lions, we would like to thank Gemma at NFU Mutual for all their help and support in sponsoring the new training kit which we think looks very smart, and a big thank you to Andy Poole at Macron in Wrexham for the first class service as always."