Love Oswestry festival launches with a lantern making workshop

February will see a host of cultural and music and art based events take place in the town with something for all ages.

The winter arts and culture festival which takes in half term culminates in a sunset lantern parade through the streets of Oswestry on February 17.

Lantern making at "Designs in Mind" in Oswestry as part of the Love Oswestry Festival.Pictures, Rhun Langston 8.

Before then there will be workshops and talks covering a plethora of music and art.

These include drum workshops and DJ taster sessions as well as drama and even combat workshops.

The play, A Tender Thing, built on the poetry of Romeo and Juliet, will be staged at the Hermon Chapel on February 17 and 18.

There will be storytelling with Andy Harrop-Smith,who has appeared at festivals, National Trust properties, museums, haunted houses and was a ‘storyteller in residence’ for Harry Potter Tours. Andy specialises in fun-folk tales from around the world, including talking animals, magical kingdoms and enchanted forests.

Myths and Legends from the Oswestry area will come to life thanks to local author and storyteller Dave Andrews.

A new art workshop will be run Joseph Schneider of RuralArtsHub. He is encouraging participants to Paint the Town in any colour they want, drawing or collaging onto photographers of sites around Oswestry.

Some events are already fully booked, such as the guided tours.

To book onto events go online to visitoswestry.co.uk.

The first lantern making workshop was held on Saturday with others planned for Saturdays throughout February.