Woman found dead after crash on A5 at Oswestry

The 65-year-old woman was discovered after West Mercia Police officers were called to a 'concern for safety' report at the junction of the A5 Gobowen and Gledrid Island in Weston Rhyn, Oswestry, at around 8.45am on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the force said: “We were called to the five crosses roundabout in Gobowen, Shropshire around 8.45am following a concern for safety.

"Sadly, a 65-year-old woman was found deceased.

"Next of kin have been informed."

Paramedics were also called to the scene.

The A5 at Gobowen was closed in both directions for around three hours.

Earlier on Sunday morning, West Mercia Police had said they were currently dealing with an incident on the A5 between the Five Crosses roundabout and North Gledrid roundabout, which was closed northbound and southbound.

National Highways were also at the scene to help manage traffic.

Vehicles were diverted through the B5069 and B5070.