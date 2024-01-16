Man in his 80s killed by car being reversed off recovery vehicle in Oswestry

The incident happened in Gobowen Road at around 1.15pm on Tuesday, January 9.

A statement issued by West Mercia Police said: We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Gobowen Road in Oswestry, Shropshire, on Tuesday 9 January.

"The collision happened at around 1.15pm when a pedestrian collided with a Citroen Berlingo, which was being reversed from a recovery vehicle at the time.

"Sadly the pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact PC Rich Owen by emailing richard.owen@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01743 261833 quoting incident 160i of the 9 January 2024.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org"