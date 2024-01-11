Ben takes on role as chairman at Shropshire advocacy charity

Ben Payne was appointed to lead the trustees of the Shropshire Peer Counselling and Advocacy Service at the recent annual meeting. He takes over from Peter Quinn who has been chairperson for a year and before that headed the charity’s financial team.

Ben joined PCAS in early 2023 and said: “I’m extremely proud to have been appointed as chairperson of a charity that does such an amazing job in Shropshire every single day."

The Peer Counselling and Advocacy Service, which is based in Oswestry, provides one-to-one support and guidance for any adult with a disability who needs an independent advocate.

The charity’s advocates support clients to speak up for themselves, get the information they need and make choices about their circumstances often at the most difficult times in their lives.

“Very often people with a disability are overlooked," Ben said. "They often struggle to get their voices heard or can struggle with things that many of us take for granted. But PCAS can offer a shoulder to lean on and a vital lifeline to some of the most vulnerable people in our community."

In its 28-year history the charity has supported more than 10,800 people and, in the past year alone, has helped clients to access more than 2,000 new services.

Ben is operations director for 7video, a Shrewsbury-based company making films and animations and also a volunteer for the Teenage Cancer Trust and a mentor with The Prince’s Trust.

He is currently training to be a counsellor, specialising in person centred therapy.

