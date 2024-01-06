The water play facility for Cae Glas Park is currently the subject of talks between the town council and a potential specialist company while the lease for The Centre in Oak Street could be taken over from Shropshire Council by Oswestry Town Council as a base for youth and potentially other services.

In a report to the town's budget setting meeting on Wednesday a figure of £250,000 capital spending is set down to fund the repair and maintenance deficiencies on The Centre, included major roof repairs.

But councillors will hear that this would be met by the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt - money from the retail development on part of the livestock market - and would not be funded by council tax payers.

Other projects in the budget using the windfall money and not taxpayers' cash include: public conveniences - £105,000; street lighting - £100,000; bus shelters - £50,000; markets improvements - £40,000; and the Heritage Action Zone project for Llwyd Mansion and possible shopfronts - £170,000.

In his budget report town clerk Arren Roberts, says of The Centre: "The key issue is whether or not Oswestry Town Council can work with partners and therefore mitigate the financial risk or whether it runs the centre itself.

"The latter is the worst case scenario, an unknown and expensive and the former is the best option available."

He said it had been estimated that the minimum cost of running the building should Oswestry Town Council be responsible for its operation is £75,000 per annum to include business rates, utilities. cleaning, sundry building costs, repairs and maintenance.

"The best-case scenario would see the council only having to fund the insurance costs and have some responsibility for the maintenance of the roof. Securing this option should still be the council’s preferred choice."

The budget meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Guildhall starting at 7pm.