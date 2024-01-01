Repair cafe welcoming bike expert for first event of the year

Visitors to the pop-up event in the Memorial Hall on Saturday, January 13, will be able to take advantage of professional bike repair.

Fixpert Rob Blackler is a Cyctech 1 & 2 technician with qualifications in hydraulics, suspension and electronics.

He runs a bike repair business in the town but also likes to donate time to the repair café and share his knowledge.

Spokeswoman Alison Alexander said: “Fixperts love getting together to mend things and pass their skills on to those of us who haven’t been lucky enough to have family members who can teach us repairs.

“Now is a great time to watch and learn bike maintenance skills so you’re ready to get out there when the weather improves.

“There are also lots of second hand bikes available which might need just a little TLC to get them back on the road so you can grab a bargain or a freebie and get it back on the road with Rob’s help.”

Osborders Repair Café is jointly organised by Extinction Rebellion Oswestry and BRACE Llanfyllin and Borders (Building Resilience Against Climate Emergency).

Last year the group saved 371 treasured possessions from the scrapheap, two thirds of those on site at the monthly pop up events, the rest at home or as a result of owners being given details of parts needed and how to finish the repair at home.

A wide range of repair skills will be on offer at January’s repair café at the usual time of noon to 3pm.

Repairs and refreshments are free but donations are welcomed to cover expenses.

People are asked to book in their items before January 7 via Osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com or with Colin on 01691 239344.