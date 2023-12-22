Aico screened the movies in the state-of-the-art auditorium at its Centre of Excellence.

Nine local primary schools and colleges attended, bringing 500 pupils to enjoy films ranging from the mischievous antics of The Grinch, to the heartwarming adventures of Home Alone.

To sweeten the experience, each pupil received a chocolate selection box to take home.

Aico's auditorium typically used for presentations and conferences, transformed into a cinema experience for the young moviegoers.

Aico's community liaisons, Laura Opechowska and Jane Pritchard, organised and coordinate the events, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participating schools.

Jane said: "This initiative is creating memorable moments for children during the festive season. We're thrilled to share the joy of Christmas with our local schools and provide pupils with a chance to experience the magic of the movies."