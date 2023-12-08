Abandoned van half-destroyed by fire near Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a vehicle fire at Llawr Y Pant, Selattyn near Oswestry at around 11pm on Thursday.

One crew was sent to the scene from Oswestry fire station, where firefighters reported an abandoned van was "50 per cent involved in fire".

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and employed thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received at 11.52pm.