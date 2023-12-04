Up-and-coming doodle artist to join winter school holiday programme

The New Saints (TNS) FC Foundation, the charity arm of the Oswestry football club, has joined forces with partners across the area to run multi-activity events as part of the Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food programme.

The Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) is a central government initiative that requires all local authorities to deliver a programme of inclusive activities including a hot meal over school holidays for children aged five to 16 years.

The New Saints FC activities will include three sessions featuring Shrewsbury artist Luke Crump, who is attracting national attention for his doodle style artwork.

Gill Jones of the TNS FC Foundation said they had been delighted to be able to book Luke to run three sessions for the foundation.

She said: “Luke is an incredibly talented young artist who brings a huge amount of enthusiasm and energy to his workshops.

"I’m sure everyone taking part in the workshop will have a wonderful time and be inspired to use their own artwork to express themselves."

Gill explained that since 2021 the Holiday Activities and Food programme had provided support to children in receipt of free school meals through holiday periods.

“But thanks to support from other local funders we are able to open up this free provision to all children and young people. We would encourage everyone to book a place but particularly those whose children are eligible for free school meals so that they don’t miss out,” she said.

Luke will be spreading the joy of art in two workshops on December 20 at The Centre in Oak Street, Oswestry. The first workshop takes place from 4.30pm to 6pm and is for juniors aged 10 to 13.

The second workshop is for young people aged 14 to 16 from 6.15pm to 7.45pm also at The Centre.

Luke will also be running an art session for Whittington Youth Club at Whittington Senior Citizens Hall on December 21 from 5pm to 9pm.

The foundation is also organising activity sessions for four- to 12-year-olds throughout the winter holidays at Woodside and The Meadows primary schools in Oswestry, as well as Morda, Gobowen, Ellesmere, St Martins and Weston Rhyn.

The events are supervised by fully qualified sports activity coaches and youth workers who regularly work with the foundation.