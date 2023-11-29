Air ambulance sent to crash involving HGV and two cars on A41

Reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A41 near Sandford were made to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 3.18pm on Wednesday.

Air and land ambulances, five fire engines and West Mercia Police were all in attendance.

The fire service says the incident involved one heavy goods vehicle and two saloon cars.

It is not yet clear how many people were involved, but the fire service reported that casualties were in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road was closed by police following the incident, and officers asked motorists to "please find an alternative route" until the incident is resolved.

They said the road is likely to be closed for "some time".

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.