County gets behind the White Ribbon campaign to end violence against women

The football club attended Oswestry Town Council’s White Ribbon Day event with star players such as Danny Redmond, Jon Routledge and Ryan Astles attending the town’s White Ribbon Day market stall to meet representatives from women’s charity, Women’s Aid, equipped with white ribbons as a sign of their support for the charity’s continuous work.

White Ribbon is the UK’s leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls, with White Ribbon Day on Saturday (25th November). Oswestry Town Council is now a White Ribbon accredited organisation.

Speaking on the visit, first-team player John Routledge said: “It was very important for us to show solidarity with Oswestry Town Council as it continues to show support for White Ribbon. It’s an incredible charity doing some excellent work across the UK, and we’ll continue to support their cause in every way we can. We are always eager to support the local community and it was great to be involved in such an important campaign.”

The New Saints Chairman Mike Harris said: “We are proud to be at the centre of the community and to show our support for White Ribbon Day alongside several other organisations across Oswestry. Many of our players will be role models for young people across Oswestry and the surrounding area, so it’s important that we show our support for charities such as White Ribbon and the importance of their campaign.”

he White Ribbon accreditation and flag. From left: Councillors Julian Dean, Lezley Picton, Julia Buckley, Roger Evans

Shropshire Council is playing its part in the campaign to end men’s violence against women and girls.

Lezley Picton, Leader of the Council, unveiled a plaque at Shirehall, Shrewsbury to show its accreditation while the White Ribbon flag has been raised outside Shirehall to demonstrate its commitment to the White Ribbon campaign.

Councillor Picton said: “We are delighted that Shropshire Council became White Ribbon accredited in July 2023.

"Through becoming White Ribbon accredited we are provided with a framework to support our organisation to work towards ending harmful attitudes and behaviours in our workplace and throughout our local community.

“We hope to make a difference towards ending violence against women by promoting a culture of respect and equality, amongst our staff and wider communities. We are passionate that through raising awareness, people can learn how to become allies and call out violent and abusive behaviour when they see it, at work and outside work.”