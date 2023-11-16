Fire closes primary school as parents told keep children at home

Woodside Primary School in Oswestry will be closed Thursday following the fire, discovered just before 6am.

Parents were notified that classes will remain shut all day.

The alarm was raised at 5.50am.

Two fire crews from Oswestry and one from Ellesmere were quickly on the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was in the kitchen of the school.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus to enter the building and used a dry powder extinguisher to deal with the blaze.

Crews also made a thorough search of the buildings on the site off Gittin Street in the north of the town in a operation lasting an hour and 20 minutes.

Woodside School also provides hot meals to Selattyn and Trefonen Primary Schools nearby.

These schools will be open, but pupils will need to bring packed lunches with them today,

It is not yet known when the school will reopen.