Christmas will arrive early with market town switch on

The fun gets underway for the November 16 event on the Bailey Head at 4pm.

Oswestry Town Council’s ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ will see performances from local schools, colleges, dance and drama groups.

There will be special characters, food and stalls and once the lights come on, local teenage bands Public Rest Room and Small Furry Animals will perform to finish the evening.

Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose said: "The lights will be switched on at around 6.30pm. There may even be a special visit from Santa Claus - don't miss the fun."