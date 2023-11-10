More day trips to Oswestry expected after it wins 'Coach Friendly' status

Oswestry's Business Improvement District announced the accreditation from the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT).

The award was a culmination of Oswestry BID’s aim to increase the frequency and regularity of coach visits to boost the footfall and income of local shops, cafes, businesses and organisations.

BID manager, Adele Nightingale, said she was thrilled by the award, and expects significant economic benefits over the coming years.

“We’re so pleased to get this over the line,” said Adele.

“Oswestry is a wonderful town to visit and given the nearby towns and cities, we can expect to welcome many new visitors to enjoy everything we have to offer. A strong and sustainable local economy is the heartbeat of a town, and we see Coach Friendly Accreditation Status as a really positive step in support of that strategy.

"Our thanks also to Oswestry Town Council for its assistance with the project, and for hosting the presentation.”

Lee Lucks, chairman of local tourism group Oswestry Borderland Tourism, said she was pleased to hear of the award, and was looking forward to welcoming more visitors to the town.

“We are delighted that the town of Oswestry has been awarded Coach Friendly status," she said.

“We're always looking for ways to bring more visitors to our lovely town, and being known as a Coach Friendly town will give us even more opportunities to showcase all the best of our friendly market town.

"With the Tourist Information Centre right next to where most coach parties are dropped off, we are looking forward to meeting visitors as soon as they arrive and being able to point them to all the great places to see in Oswestry.”

The Confederation of Passenger Transport sees Coach Friendly Status as a way for a town’s businesses to increase their earning potential, improve air quality and reduce road traffic congestion.

It says that, following the award, it will look to engage its roster of coach companies to put Oswestry firmly on their map for both seasonal trips and day excursions.