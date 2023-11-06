Stone cross could soon be back in its rightful place

The stone cross and fountain in Oswestry had to be taken down when a van was involved in a collision at The Cross in May. A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital.

A report to Oswestry Town Council on Wednesday says work to re-instate The Cross can now get underway.

Henry Teuma, operations manager at Oswestry Town Council says: "Members will be pleased to learn that following the accident earlier in the year, the insurance company have accepted to pay in full to reinstate the Cross Fountain. Officers have contacted CBS Ltd to carry out the works as previously indicated, and members shall receive further updates once received."

The cross and drinking fountain was originally built on the site in 1862 but was moved to Castle Bank because its condition had deteriorated,

It was, however, restored by the town council and put back in place between Cross Street and Church Street.