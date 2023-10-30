Driver 'trapped in car' after single-vehicle crash near Oswestry

The Back Racecourse Road was closed to traffic after police, fire and ambulance all responded to a 999 call at about 3.10pm on Monday .
Fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and the rescue tender for Wellington were mobilised, with a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service saying that the 999 call reported a road traffic accident with someone trapped in a vehicle.
Police from Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team urged people to stay away saying that Back Racecourse Lane, close to the junction with Broomhall Lane, was closed because of a one-vehicle accident.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers attended the incident to find one vehicle involved.
"The driver of the vehicle is trapped inside and officers are assisting the fire service to free him. Officers are still on the scene," they said.