Driver 'trapped in car' after single-vehicle crash near Oswestry

The Back Racecourse Road was closed to traffic after police, fire and ambulance all responded to a 999 call at about 3.10pm on Monday .

Fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and the rescue tender for Wellington were mobilised, with a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service saying that the 999 call reported a road traffic accident with someone trapped in a vehicle.

Police from Oswestry's Safer Neighbourhood Team urged people to stay away saying that Back Racecourse Lane, close to the junction with Broomhall Lane, was closed because of a one-vehicle accident.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers attended the incident to find one vehicle involved.