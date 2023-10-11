Oswestry litter pickers pleased at state of town green despite eight bags of rubbish

In just an hour last weekend the volunteers collected eight bags of rubbish and an assortment of abandoned items from Wilfred Owen Green.
But Mayor Olly Rose said it was noticeably better than in the past and she thanked members of the public.
She said: "I've litterpicked this area several times and it definitely is better than it was in the past.
"I'm sure this is partly due to the fact that some nearby residents now take a picker and bag when they go out dog walking so many thanks to them. It can actually be quite fun with the proper equipment, protective gloves etc."