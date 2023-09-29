Lorry overturns causing long delays at busy roundabout near Oswestry

The overturned lorry. Photo: Oswestry SNT

Emergency services went to the scene at the Mile End Roundabout near Oswestry after several 999 calls at about 1.30pm today.

They found the lorry on its side. It is believed the driver was not hurt.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Ellesmere went to the roundabout along with the emergency tender from Wellington.