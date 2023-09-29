Lorry overturns causing long delays at busy roundabout near Oswestry

Long queues built up at a busy Shropshire traffic island after a lorry rolled onto its side.

The overturned lorry. Photo: Oswestry SNT
Emergency services went to the scene at the Mile End Roundabout near Oswestry after several 999 calls at about 1.30pm today.

They found the lorry on its side. It is believed the driver was not hurt.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Ellesmere went to the roundabout along with the emergency tender from Wellington.

Oswestry police warned of disruption to traffic and the AA Roadwatch showed long tailbacks at the major junction where the A5 meets the A483.

