Connor Beardmore

Connor Beardmore is a crew member at Oswestry Fire Station and on October 15 he will be taking on the town's annual 10k run.

"I will be fully suited up in firefighting gear, from my helmet, full down to the breathing apparatus harness and cylinders all weighing 18 kilos," he said.

"The firefighting kit we use is truly state-of-the-art, and it's incredibly effective when it comes to battling fires. It's designed to protect us from extreme heat, flames, and hazardous conditions, which is absolutely fantastic for our safety on the job. However, this advanced gear also adds a significant challenge when running a 10k race."

Connor, 24, has been employed at Shropshire Fire and Rescue service since the May 2022 and has been officially been on the run and attending incidents for the exactly a year.

"I am a retained Firefighter so I respond to fire calls with an alerter from my place of work," he said.

"I am employed full time by Latitude83, my family's consultancy company where I have recently branched out into creating some of the most advanced training materials and safety resources for airlines all over the world. It’s fantastic job which allows me to have the opportunity to drop what I am doing at a moments notice and attend fire and rescue calls."

Connor is a talented hockey goalkeeper who played for Wales as a teenager and winning Oswestry sportsperson of the year, so has always kept himself fit. He also started training for his pilot's licence when he was 16, passing when he was 18.

He said his motivation behind the challenge lay in his dedication to the firefighting community, not just in Shropshire but across the country as a whole.

"As a firefighter in Oswestry I've witnessed first hand the challenges we face in our line of duty. Running the Oswestry 10km race in full firefighting gear is a symbolic gesture of the physical and mental demands firefighters encounter daily.

"By raising funds for the Fire Fighter Charity, I hope to provide vital support to fellow firefighters and their families during times of need. It's a way for me to give back to the community that I'm so proud to be a part of and ensure that this essential charity can continue its crucial work."