More names put forward for town council by-election

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

The by-election has been called after the resignation of the youngest member of the council, and one of the youngest in the country, Jess Michie who is to pursue her studies abroad.

Oswestry Conservatives have announced that Mark Bamford will run to be her successor.

Mark Bamford second from left and Simon Baynes MP, centre with Oswestry Conservatives

Mr Bamford said Jess was known for her dedication and hard work, taking up residents’ issues, leading litter-picking campaigns and beautifying a sheltered housing scheme with donated flowers from Morrison's in Oswestry.

He says he has already engaged with Cambrian ward residents, listening to their concerns and participating in local initiatives including joining volunteers for litter picking and weed clearance.

“I look around and think our town could be doing better and I can’t just sit back and not do anything.

We all want an Oswestry that is a great, safe place to live and work. I am prepared to put in the time and effort into achieving that goal.

"I know I have the skills to shape a positive future for our town.”.

Simon Baynes MP for Clwyd South who will stand in North Shropshire at the next election recently met with Mr Bamford.

The Liberal Democrats have announced Oswestry resident James Owen as their candidate for the upcoming Cambrian ward by-election.

Helen Morgan MP with James Owen

James went to Oswestry Infants School before it became Holy Trinity, then attended Llanfyllin High School.

After university, James returned to live on Beatrice Street and worked at Oswestry School as a science technician. He now works for a town centre insurance brokerage firm.

He said: “Oswestry is a wonderful place and I am really proud to be from here and to live here right in the heart of town.

“Being from here, I know it inside out - from visiting my grandmother on Ambleside, to working at Oswestry School, to knowing first hand the stresses of relying on our bus and rail services.

“I want to fight this election on the issues, not party politics. People are crying out for better public transport and proper scrutiny of how public money is spent, and I want to put those issues to the front of our campaign.

“In particular, I think this by-election is a unique opportunity to campaign for getting Oswestry back on the mainline - something our local MP Helen Morgan is keenly supporting.”

He is being supported by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan in his campaign for election.