Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Waiter turned hotel owner tells trade secrets in new book

By Sue AustinOswestryOswestry entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

A man who started as a part time waiter in Shropshire and went on to forge a highly successful career in the hotel business is launching his book in the town where he began working.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/03/2022..Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry, just been sold..
BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/03/2022..Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry, just been sold..

David Woodward started his working life as a part-time waiter at the Wynnstay in Oswestry.

His book, Confessions of a Waiter, tells of the highs and lows of his profession.

He says it goes behind the scenes, reveals trade secrets, and introduces the reader to the lives of visiting celebrities.

After working across the world, David owned the Keats Cottage Hotel, in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight. He also feature in the television hospitality series Four in a Bed.

David will launch his book in a free event at Oswestry Cricket Club on Wednesday chatting on stage to the Oswestry Film Society's James Bond and taking questions.

Oswestry entertainment
Entertainment
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News