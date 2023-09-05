Waiter turned hotel owner tells trade secrets in new book

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/03/2022..Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry, just been sold..

David Woodward started his working life as a part-time waiter at the Wynnstay in Oswestry.

His book, Confessions of a Waiter, tells of the highs and lows of his profession.

He says it goes behind the scenes, reveals trade secrets, and introduces the reader to the lives of visiting celebrities.

After working across the world, David owned the Keats Cottage Hotel, in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight. He also feature in the television hospitality series Four in a Bed.