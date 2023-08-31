Council calls on groups to work with it to combat social isolation

Oswestry's Mayor elect, Councillor Ollie Rose

The council held an annual meeting in February focusing on social isolation, looking at how the town can work together to tackle the issue in the community.

Councillors say the Covid pandemic worsened the problem and highlighted the importance of finding and scaling strategies to generate social connections in our community.

The meeting was well attended and, the council said, provided partners and residents the opportunity to share what the issues are and identify interventions, initiatives and safe places that can help people feel more socially connected.

Now, Oswestry Town Council has planned a Community Wellbeing Event on October 11 at Hope Church, Market Gate, Oswestry. The event will enable residents to meet and chat to organisations they may wish to become involved with.

Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose said: “Loneliness can affect everyone - young, old, mums, dads, brothers, sisters. We probably all know someone affected by social isolation. Feeling connected is more important than ever for partner organisations and stakeholders, as well as the residents that we serve.”

“We are looking for local groups or clubs that deliver activities that help to reduce social isolation in and around Oswestry. This is a great opportunity to share what you do with residents of the town and network with like-minded local organisations for the benefit of the community.”