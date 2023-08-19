Ben hopes motorcyclists will join ride for mental health charity

Ben Carline

The social ride out has been organised by Ben Carline from Oswestry, to raise money for and awareness of the mental health charity, MIND.

He says during his darking hour he picked up the phone and was able to talk to someone from the charity.

Now Ben wants to let people know that there is help out there and that it is OK to talk about mental health.

The ride, on August 27 will start from the A5 cafe at Montford Bridge, leaving at 9am, with a stop at Llanbadarn Fawr in Mid Wales before arriving in Aberystwyth.

“All bikes of all sizes from 125cc are very welcome to join us,” Ben said.

“This is going to be a cruise not a race and no one will be left behind.”

“I have been on a couple of rides myself and thought it would be a great way to raise money for a charity close to my heart.”

“I have always struggled with my mental health, from 11 or 12 years old really.

“When I had a really bad time my partner gave me the number for MIND. It took me a while to decide to ring but I am so glad I did, they stayed on the phone with me for about 45 minutes.

“They helped when I was in my darkest time by simply picking up the phone and listening to me.”

“A lot of my friends have had mental health problems at some point in their lives and talking really does help.”

“I want to help raise awareness of mental health alongside raising money for a brilliant charity.”