Major canal restoration takes leap forward with construction of new bridge

The arches being craned into place.

The Schoolhouse Bridge, on Long Lane in Crickheath, was demolished in the 1950s or 60s, according to volunteers leading the ambitious restoration project.

Contractors moved in on August 8 to take on the job of lifting the large bridge arches into place – the most significant part of the scheme.

The arch is made up of six sections, produced by Macrete, in County Antrim, which were delivered on a convoy of flat-bed lorries.

Each section was made of connected segments which formed an arch shape when lifted into place by a 250-ton crane.

Work on the project started in April this year with contractors Beaver Bridges of Shrewsbury making rapid progress.

Although the sight of the giant pieces being craned into place was spectacular, the organisers said they kept the date secret because the site was not capable of hosting significant numbers of visitors – apart from a few local residents, councillors and supporters.

The whole process was completed in a matter of hours, with the six arch sections and spandrels in place by mid-afternoon.

Michael Limbrey, Chairman of the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust said: “This has been a most exciting day. It is six years since we resolved to reconstruct Schoolhouse Bridge.

"If we could do it, it would be a significant contribution to opening up the canal to the Welsh border at Llanymynech. Now we can see a bridge for the first time for more than sixty years."

Richard Hinckley, Sales Director of Beaver Bridges, said: “We are extremely proud to be engaged with the design and installation of the new bridge as part of a larger plan to revive the Montgomery Canal and playing our part in rebuilding history and leaving a legacy on the canal for future generations to enjoy.

"I very much look forward to seeing the first narrow boat go under the bridge.”

Mr Limbrey said the project is part of a larger plan to revive the Montgomery Canal, described by its owners the Canal & River Trust as “high-quality natural and built heritage, a gem of our waterway network”.

The project involves safeguarding the plants and wildlife and the canal-age locks, bridges and other structures, so they do not become overgrown, decay and lose all value.

Mr Limbrey added: “The restored canal can bring so many economic, social and environmental benefits which other restored waterways have already achieved.

"It is that boost to the area that brought the UK Government funding for work in Powys.

"In Shropshire there are now just a couple of miles of dry canal to be restored.

"Our experienced volunteers are at work to re-water the next section and we have launched a new Restore the Montgomery Canal appeal to raise funds to provide them with equipment and materials.