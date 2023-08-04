Double delight for orthopaedic hospital team in the running for national awards

Staff at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are celebrating after being shortlisted for two awards

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has been shortlisted twice in the National Orthopaedic Alliance (NOA) Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards.

The Time to Care recruitment campaign has been shorted in the Workforce Recruitment Campaign category, while the trust’s cost of living support initiatives are finalists in the Workforce Retention Initiative category.

Louise Pearson, assistant chief nurse at the Oswestry-based hospital, was part of the team who worked on the Time to Care recruitment campaign.

She said: “Time to Care involved several phases including a social media advertising campaign, a series of recruitment days, a golden ticket initiative for students and international recruitment.

“It has been made possible through a diverse group of staff, including clinical and non-clinical colleagues, coming together with one key goal – making sure everyone knows that RJAH is a world-class place to work.

“I’m delighted to have seen everyone’s hard work recognised in the NOA Awards.”

RJAH initially launched cost of living initiatives in the autumn of 2022 and has continued to implement new schemes to help staff during this time.

Olivia Evans, improvement, innovation and effectiveness facilitator, collaborated with various teams across the trust to introduce these initiatives. She said: “I was thrilled when I found out the cost of living initiatives have been shortlisted in the NOA Awards.

“Over nine months, we have implemented a series of initiatives such as free breakfasts, £2 lunches, free sanitary products, additional pay for bank shifts among more, and has been a real collaborative effort from across the trust.”

The NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards recognises NOA member organisations, projects and teams that have distinguished themselves through exemplary contributions, influence, and commitment to transforming services across orthopaedics.

Stacey Keegan, chief executive at RJAH, said: “It’s great to see so many fantastic initiatives in the trust shortlisted in the NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards – they are all so deserving. I wish them the very best of luck at the ceremony.”