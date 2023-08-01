Woman spots black cat 'the size of a lion' off A5 near Oswestry

Ruth Johannson, who lives near Chirk, was travelling on the A5 near the entrance to Aston Hall, in Oswestry at 7.15pm on Sunday when she made the shocking discovery.

Ruth Johannson, who lives near Chirk, was travelling on the A5 near the turn-off to the entrance gateway to Aston Hall, in Oswestry, at 7.15pm on Sunday, when she made the shocking discovery.

She claims the cat was crouching down in the grounds of Aston Hall with something in its paws and that it was only 10 to 15 metres away from the A5.

It comes after angler Chris Abbot from Wombourne made a similar discovery last month, after he was woken up in the middle of the night by his fishing alarm going off.

Chris said a large black cat the "size of a Labrador" broke cover and dashed straight past him when he stepped outside his tent to reset his fishing rods.

Now, in the second sighting in the last month, Ruth says the beast was "unmistakably a panther" and reminded her of the folklore stories you'd hear about Shropshire –but this one was real.

The turn off to the Entrance Gateway to Aston Hall Photo: Google

She said: "I was driving back on the A5 going about 50 to 60 mph and it was by the entrance to Aston Hall where there's some great big trees - it was at the foot of those.

"The grass is very green at the moment and it just stood out – it was the size of a lion and it definitely wasn't a cat, I've owned domestic cats before.

"The huge giveaway was the tail, it looked like it had caught something and the tail curved around and stuck up, and as I passed it a few seconds later my brain went 'what was that? That's not a cat!'

"It was just blank shock and then I went 'hang on a minute – it's not a wildlife safari park' and it looked like it was crouched down, like it had grabbed something in its paws.

"I immediately looked around the road and did a u-turn and I was back at the same place – and I don't know who was living there but it was very close to them and I wound my window down to get a photo or video – but I didn't want to get out the car, I was too scared."

Ruth said she went back to the same spot to try and capture some footage but by the time she got there it had gone.

Despite having heard about sightings before, Ruth said she never believed they could be real until now.

"I have always been a bit dubious because the videos are poor quality but it was about 10 to 15 metres from the A5 – it was really close," Ruth added.

There are, on average, a staggering 2,000 sightings of 'big cats' across Britain each year.

Two months ago, it was reported that black hairs tangled in barbed wire on Gloucestershire farmland following a sheep attack matched, through DNA testing, big cat fur.