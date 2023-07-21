Charity shop re-opening with new look after store renovation

Shop manager Cordelia Mellor-Whiting at the new look Nightingales

The hospice shop raises funds for the Wrexham based Nightingale House Hospice, which cares for many people from the Oswestry and north Shropshire areas.

Town mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, will cut the ribbon to open the doors to the shop.

Kate Roberts, head of retail for the hospice, said: "Nightingales Oswestry holds a cherished place in the hearts of many local residents due to its longstanding presence as an integral part of the Oswestry community.

"Over the years, the hospice shop has been fortunate to receive an outpouring of support and generosity from the local community, which has played a pivotal role in enabling the provision of free care to Nightingale House patients.

"It is important to note that every purchase made at Nightingales Oswestry directly contributes to the delivery of essential services and compassionate care to those in need."

Shop manager, Cordelia Mellor-Whiting, said: "I’m thrilled and excited to be the new face of Oswestry Nightingales. We’re looking forward to welcoming back supporters old and new for a truly unique shopping experience."

She said that, beyond offering a wide range of quality goods, including clothing, furniture, electrical items, and bric-a-brac, Nightingales Oswestry serves as a platform for enthusiastic volunteers of all ages to contribute and create lifelong connections.

"This fosters a significant bond between the charity and the local community, establishing a sense of togetherness and shared purpose."