Family fun event raises thousands for local charities

The compnay said that, despite the changing weather, there was a great turnout from the local community, with over 600 visitors attending the festival.

Event in a Tent made sure there were plenty of sheltered events and activities, including live music, circus performances and workshops. There were a variety of outdoor children’s activities and attractions for all ages, including local food and drink, Nerf Wars run by SYA, giant games and crazy golf.

Aico says it has a longstanding relationship with The Movement Centre and Little Stars, showing continued support through fundraising activities and donations, as part of their Aico in the Community initiative.

"Both charities provide valuable resources and support for the community and the Family Fundraising Festival was a brilliant opportunity to showcase the essential services they deliver, " a spokesperson said.

The Movement Centre, is a specialist treatment centre, that helps children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, or other diagnoses to achieve new skills through increased strength and control of their movement. While Little Stars, provides families who need support with essential items to help keep babies and children clean, clothed, and safe.

Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre said: “The Movement Centre is delighted to have been involved with Aico Family Festival, and can’t thank the team enough for including us. When we were asked to join a committee, and started talking about this 12 months ago, who would have thought we would end up with such an amazing event. The thought and effort put in by everyone from Aico was amazing from the very start. The event had something for everyone, with Circus acts entertaining the crowds, giant garden games including 9-hole crazy golf, lots of music, food and drink for everyone to enjoy."