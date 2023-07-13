Notification Settings

Puss in Boots summer panto taking to the stage at Oswestry park

By Sue AustinOswestryOswestry entertainmentPublished:

The Attfield Theatre is returning to the stage in Oswestry’s Cae Glas park this weekend with its third panto in the park, Puss in Boots.

Two of the charactes in the Puss in Boots panto
Performing on Saturday and Sunday) at 2pm and 5pm, the free, family-friendly event tells the classic tale of Tom, Puss and their friends as they embark on a gripping and comical adventure in the land of Shoeshine.

Debbie Jones, chairman of the Attfield Theatre, said: “Here we are again bringing live family entertainment to the park with Puss in Boots - a free fun-filled afternoon whatever the weather.”

The Attfield Theatre began their outdoor pantomime performances after lockdown, when local, live theatre and entertainment was limited.

Debbie Jones continues, “The whole idea of panto in the park came about following lockdown when theatres across the country were closed. The Attfield wanted to bring the experience of live theatre back to Oswestry in the safest way possible, which was outdoors in the park.

“With the support of Oswestry Town Council we have continued to be able to make this a free event for the community.”

For more information about the pantomime contact 07544 113511 or email attfieldboxoffice@gmail.com

