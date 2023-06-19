Television workshop opens its doors to local actors

A previous script reading

The project is set in a care home and is also providing opportunities for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Henry House Background Artists’ Television Workshop will be held at Derwen College, Gobowen, where the production is being filmed.

Gareth Thomas, the director said the workshop would be run in part by some of the show’s existing cast members with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), who already have significant roles in the show.

Kate Coldron, who plays the part of Karen in the show, said: "Along with Gareth and myself, we will have many of our SEND actors helping to run the workshop. It is very important that our new supporting artists get a taste of Henry House and how it feels be on set and how to interact with our cast and crew.”

Anna Redding, one of the young people with SEND who will be helping to run the workshop, said: “Since becoming part of Henry House, I have learned that you have to be professional even if you are stressed. You have to be patient with different people.”