'Visionary pioneer' of Shropshire wildlife conservation made MBE in King's Birthday Honours

By Megan Howe

The former chief executive of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust has said it was "lovely" to be recognised in the King's Birthday Honour's list, but "totally unexpected", as he was made a Member of the British Empire.

Colin Preston, former chief executive of Shropshire Wildlife Trust has been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours List
Colin Preston, former chief executive of Shropshire Wildlife Trust has been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours List

Colin Preston MBE has received the honour for services to wildlife conservation in Shropshire and The Marches after spending 32-years with the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

