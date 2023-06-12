Post box reopens after dog mess cleaned up

The sealed-off postbox

The postbox in Middleton Road in Oswestry was sealed by the postal service in May on Health and Safety Grounds.

Residents in the area say it followed the erection of a low-level safety barrier by Shropshire Council prevented contractors from cutting the grass, leading to many dog owners allowing their pets to foul around the pillar box.

The result was that postmen refused to collect for the postbox until the mess was cleaned up.

Now Royal Mail has confirmed the postbox is to be put back into operation.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "I can confirm that it was sealed as a result of dog faeces on and around the box, and graffiti which had to be removed and cleaned.