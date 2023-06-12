Post box reopens after dog mess cleaned up

By Richard WilliamsOswestryPublished:

Royal Mail have said they are re-opening a pillar box after it had to be closed for use due to the excessive amount of dog mess around it.

The sealed-off postbox
The sealed-off postbox

The postbox in Middleton Road in Oswestry was sealed by the postal service in May on Health and Safety Grounds.

Residents in the area say it followed the erection of a low-level safety barrier by Shropshire Council prevented contractors from cutting the grass, leading to many dog owners allowing their pets to foul around the pillar box.

The result was that postmen refused to collect for the postbox until the mess was cleaned up.

Now Royal Mail has confirmed the postbox is to be put back into operation.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "I can confirm that it was sealed as a result of dog faeces on and around the box, and graffiti which had to be removed and cleaned.

"The work to clean the post box has now been completed. A work order has been logged to have the box unsealed for customers to use. This may take up to five days to complete."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News