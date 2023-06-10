Fire crews tackle town-centre flats blaze

Six crews were dispatched to help deal with the incident. Picture: James Lewis - Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Cross Street in Oswestry shortly after 11pm yesterday to reports of a property fire.

Crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere, Shrewsbury, and Tweedale, attended, and used jets, breathing equipment and the aerial ladder platform to deal with the incident.

The fire service also sent operations, fire investigation, safety and principal officers to the scene.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.