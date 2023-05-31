Market to support charities by giving them free stalls

The Charity Market will be held at the Bailey Head, with free stalls for participating charities.
A spokesperson for Oswestry Town Council, which manages the market says charities can use these stalls to raise awareness, offer advice, recruit volunteers, raise funds or however they wish.
The Qube, Oswestry Youth Forum, Oswestry Town Council’s Free Loft Insulation Team, Severn Hospice, Music MOB, Oswestry Guide Dogs, Hector’s Greyhound Rescue and Shropshire Wildlife Trust will all be there, among many others.
"The ‘Love Your Market’ national campaign may have come to an end, however here in Oswestry we love our markets every day of the year," the spokesperson said.
During the day the town council also be, promoting its free loft insulation scheme which is available to owner-occupied or privately rented homes in council tax band A and B. Support is targeted to those with poor energy efficiency or with loft insulation lower than 150mm.
The council said while loft insulation may not be at the forefront of everyone’s mind during this sunny spell, it is vitally important to help residents with the cost-of-living crisis in the long term. Claire Woolley from the ‘Keep Shropshire Warm’ team at the Marches Energy Agency said: “Our van will be at Friday’s charity market and we’d like to help as many Oswestry residents as possible to access this free scheme. Those that can’t attend can apply for free loft insulation by completing a simple online form tinyurl.com/oswestryloftinsulation or by calling 0800 1123743 or email KSW@mea.org.uk ."