Market to support charities by giving them free stalls

A previous charity market

The Charity Market will be held at the Bailey Head, with free stalls for participating charities.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Town Council, which manages the market says charities can use these stalls to raise awareness, offer advice, recruit volunteers, raise funds or however they wish.

The Qube, Oswestry Youth Forum, Oswestry Town Council’s Free Loft Insulation Team, Severn Hospice, Music MOB, Oswestry Guide Dogs, Hector’s Greyhound Rescue and Shropshire Wildlife Trust will all be there, among many others.

"The ‘Love Your Market’ national campaign may have come to an end, however here in Oswestry we love our markets every day of the year," the spokesperson said.

During the day the town council also be, promoting its free loft insulation scheme which is available to owner-occupied or privately rented homes in council tax band A and B. Support is targeted to those with poor energy efficiency or with loft insulation lower than 150mm.