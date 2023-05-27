Bus companies to attend information day in town centre

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Bus users can go along to a special information day in Oswestry on Wednesday (31) .

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2021 - Arriva Bus GV - Telford Buses.
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2021 - Arriva Bus GV - Telford Buses.

Bus Users Shrewsbury will have bus parked at The Cross in the town centre from about 10am until 3pm.

On board will be representatives of the various bus and transport companies that serve the town and the surrounding areas talking in parts of mid Wales and north Shropshire. There will also be a representative from Shrewsbury Council.

Nick Culliford, secretary of Bus Users Shrewsbury, said there were several changes taking place in the area's public transport.

"This is a chance for people to come along, ask questions and find out more about the bus companies' plans for the future."

He thanked Tanat Valley for supply the bus to act as a hub for the day.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News