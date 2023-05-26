Powerful play sends important messages to students

The production at The Holroyd Theatre

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry hosted a production of "I Love You Mum, I Promise I Won't Die" by Mark Wheeler, performed by Octopus Dream Theatre Company.

Students from Llanfyllin High School, St Martins School and Moreton Hall were among the audience.

The play tells the true story of Dan, a popular South London schoolboy, who took ecstasy at an illegal rave and tragically died as a result of taking a lethal dose.

A fast-paced and emotionally-charged play, it tells of what happened to Dan, the choices he made and the impact on his family and friends – all told in their own words, from tragedy to redemption.

The title takes Dan’s joking last words to his mum, Fiona, before he left home for what turned out to be the last time: ‘I Love You, Mum – I Promise I Won’t Die’

Dan loved Drama, and just months after he died the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation was set up. The foundation commissioned award winning playwright Mark Wheeler to tell Dan’s story to teach young people lessons that sadly Dan no longer can.

Beth McDonald, from Llanfyllin School, said it was a powerful and moving piece of theatre.

"As a teacher and parent, I can't recommend the production enough. It was an emotional rollercoaster but so important."

Creative Director of The Holroyd Community Theatre, Michael Jenkins said: "As a theatre, we are absolutely thrilled that we can offer opportunities like this to young people in our area. This play has such an important message to highlight, one that I hope will stay with the audiences for a long time, and hopefully inform their choices as they grow."

The play’s Director, Elliot Montgomery, said: “It’s an important, honest and deeply touching human story of how our choices can have such a huge impact on ourselves and our loved ones.

“It is fantastic that The Holroyd Theatre is offering plays such as this to local schools. Opportunities like this will no doubt help open the doors for young people to have these difficult conversations with their friends and family to keep themselves safe.”