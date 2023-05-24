Free Coronation event brings big financial bonus for hospice

Vicky Bradbeer, left and Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose

The event, Coronation Live in Cae Glas Park on May 6, was a free event but many made donations.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, presented a cheque for £1625.53 to Hope House local area fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer, at the Guildhall.

Councillor Rose said: “Coronation Live was an event provided by Oswestry Town Council and it was lovely to see people celebrating the historic day together with family and friends. The weather held for us and we had a great turn out. We’d like to thank everyone that helped to put the event together and the people of Oswestry who came along and enjoyed the day.”

"The event was free, however donations were welcome and the people of Oswestry kindly supported this great local charity.

Vicky Bradbeer added, “We’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated to Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices during Coronation Live. Our hospices are an absolute lifeline for local families who need our support.