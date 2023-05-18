Mayor appeals for blooming lovely volunteers to help ready the town for judges

Natalie Bainbridge, Oswestry in Bloom, Mayor, Olly Rose

Councillor Olly Rose joined the volunteers getting Oswestry ready for In Bloom judges in her first week in her role as Mayor.

She and Consort, Councillor Duncan Kerr, helped volunteers to clean and paint benches, add scented plants to the sensory garden in Cae Glas Park and pot 25 tubs at St Oswald’s Church.

Mayor's consort Duncan Foulkes painting benches for Oswestry in Bloom

The team also visited businesses in Church Street and across town to encourage entries into the Oswestry in Bloom window competitions and handed out posters.

The mayor said: "We are hoping that businesses in the town will look after their own little patch of frontage to boost the town’s appearance.

"All the businesses we spoke to were friendly and supportive. We are also really grateful to the Wynnstay Hotel for offering to help us by using staff volunteer days to help with a project."

"It was also great to visit the Kings Barbers on Bailey Street, which has a lovely backdrop which must be very relaxing to see whilst you’re having your hair cut.”

“Oswestry in Bloom has a great team of volunteers of all ages, and we’ve developed several community areas this year. However the team is always looking for volunteers. If you have some free time however occasional, we’d love to hear from you. Please contact Louise Humphries at Oswestry Town Council. There are also some non-gardening tasks if planting and weeding are not your thing, such as painting and litter picking."

During her first week in post Councillor Councillor Rose visited Cambrian Heritage Railway with the Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Veronica Lillis.

“The volunteers have done such a great job over the last year working hard to get ready for the 2023 season. The station at Weston Wharf is looking really nice. They are special events planned including a beer festival, fish and chip trains and evening trips so people can take the train from Oswestry to Weston Wharf, where they can enjoy a meal and/or a few drinks at Stonehouse Brewery or Weston Pools Clubhouse and then catch the 8.30pm train back into town."

She also visited the Attfield Theatre who’s show “The Time of My Life” by Alan Ayckbourn is on until May 20.