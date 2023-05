Oswestry Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A crew from the fire station in the town was sent to Mount Road at 3.53am.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire 7 Rescue Service said: "Crews assisted ambulance with access to patient who had fallen from wall, crews used one halligan bar and a sledge hammer."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for more information.