Aldi wants to remove canopy from Oswestry store over anti-social behaviour concerns

By Sue Austin

Aldi bosses want to take down a canopy around its Oswestry store after they said the shelter attracts anti-social behaviour.

The rear canopy at Aldi

This discount supermarket has submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to remove the part of the canopy on the rear of its building, overlooking Beatrice Street.

The section next to the bus shelter would remain.

In its application Aldi said that its agents met an officer from Shropshire Council on site to discuss the issues it has with anti-social behaviour in relation to the canopy.

The meeting also looked at the risks to health and safety as a result of the behaviour.

Now Aldi has applied to remove the canopy on Beatrice Street and for the removal of the brick planters, Leaving the council's canopy on the bus station side.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, whose ward includes Beatrice Street, said he had had no complaints from residents.

He said while he appreciated it was Aldi's building and it was within its rights to take it down, he was concerned that removing the canopy could just move the anti-social behaviour to other areas such as bus shelters at the bus station.

"Simply removing the canopy is not tackling the core issue which is the anti-social behaviour," he said.

"If the canopy goes then the people using it as an area to hang out will just find somewhere else to go."

Shropshire Council will look at the application at a later date.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

