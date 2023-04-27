Flammable cream could have contributed to three Shropshire house fire deaths in a month

Raymond Geoffrey Barnett, aged 72, died in his chair at his home in Fairfield Close, Gobowen, near Oswestry on January 11 this year.

His death came around a month after mother and son Eileen and Alan Metcalfe died in a fire at the home they shared in Morda, near Oswestry.

In both cases the issue of flammable emollient cream - which is used to sooth eczema and sore skin conditions - was raised as something which may have helped fuel the fires once they were alight.

An inquest into Mr Barnett's death, at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, was told that he had cancer and COPD and was "frail". He lived alone at the Star Housing property, and had nurses from Bluebird Care visiting him daily.

During the last visit, earlier on the day he died, he refused medication, food and drink. The alarm was raised by a neighbour, who went to check on Mr Barnett and found him dead in his chair. A post mortem found that he had died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police and the fire service carried out a joint investigation, which found there to be no foul play.

Fire investigator Jim Baker found that the most likely cause of the fire, based on the spread and injuries Mr Barnett sustained to his left arm, was that he dropped a cigarette on the chair. He also pointed out that emollient cream which had been applied to Mr Barnett by a carer was a flammable substance.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said that issue of the flammable cream was raised with Mr Baker followed the deaths Eileen and Alan Metcalfe.

"I'm sure Mr Baker has this in hand, but I'll draw it to his attention again," said Mr Ellery.

Bluebird Care's director of care Emma Webster was in attendance at the hearing, and said the firm has been in touch with the fire service and colleagues will be undergoing fire safety training.

"We weren't quite aware of how flammable it is," said Ms Webster.