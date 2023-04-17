Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plea for old spectacles for dragonfly sculpture takes off

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

An art project to transform thousands of pairs of old specs into a sculpture has won the backing of community groups and at least two High Street opticians.

The artist's impression of the dragonfly sculpture
The artist's impression of the dragonfly sculpture

The British Ironwork Centre is behind plans to great an enormous dragonfly with the aim of educating everyone on the importance of the insects, many of whom's existence is being threatened by the loss of wetland habitat.

The sculpture will be crafted from old and broken glasses and it is estimated that 100,000 pairs will be needed.

A spokesperson for the centre said community groups including the University of the Third Age, were collecting old pairs of glasses for the art project.

"We also have Vision Express and Specsavers backing us," he said.

"Please bring your glasses into us here at the centre and you will be granted free entry."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News