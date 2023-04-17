Plea for old spectacles for dragonfly sculpture takes off

The artist's impression of the dragonfly sculpture

The British Ironwork Centre is behind plans to great an enormous dragonfly with the aim of educating everyone on the importance of the insects, many of whom's existence is being threatened by the loss of wetland habitat.

The sculpture will be crafted from old and broken glasses and it is estimated that 100,000 pairs will be needed.

A spokesperson for the centre said community groups including the University of the Third Age, were collecting old pairs of glasses for the art project.

"We also have Vision Express and Specsavers backing us," he said.