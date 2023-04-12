Dogs bring smiles to hospice patients

Lynn with therapy dog Barney

The centre in Wrexham, which cares for patients from across the Shropshire border, says a number of therapy dogs, large and small, along with their volunteer owners, have visited patients at the local hospice over the years.

Staff at the hospice say that being with animals can help reduce stress and bring back fond memories.

"As a result, patients at hospices and hospitals around the country warmly welcome our canine companions. For more than two decades, therapy dogs have been welcomed at Nightingale House, and their residents enjoy making a big fuss of them," a spokesperson said.

Patient, Lynn Lewis, said: "The therapy dogs are such a pleasure to be with. They are calming and relaxing, allowing patients to talk about their pets and other topics. Everyone smiles when they enter the room.”

Kate Bird, who volunteered for 10 years with her Therapy dog Ruby and her younger chocolate Labrador, Doug, spoke about her experience. “It was wonderful to see how much pleasure and comfort Ruby gave to staff, visitors, and patients on our fortnightly visits to the Wellbeing Centre and the In-Patient Unit for many years.

“She would enter the reception area and wave her tail enthusiastically to announce her arrival. Everyone she encountered grinned when they saw her. It was such a positive, humbling, and rewarding experience to volunteer as a PAT team at the hospice, and I feel honoured to do it with such great dogs as Ruby and Doug.”