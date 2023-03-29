Knife angel is given the Royal Seal of Approval in visit by Duke of Gloucester

Pictured with the Knife Angel in Guildford Clive Knowles with the Duke of Gloucester and Julie Liddicot

The Duke of Gloucester visited the sculpture outside Guildford Cathedral in Surrey on Tuesday and heard about its tour of the UK taking a month long programme of anti-violence workshops to the towns and cities that it visits.

Created by artist, Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry the Knife Angel was made from about 100,000 knives and blades handed into amnesty bins or confiscated by police forces across the country.

Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre said he was able to chat to the Duke of Gloucester to explain more about the sculpture and the tour of the UK.

"He was full of support and suggestions," Mr Knowles said.

"Knife crime and violences is such a huge, national problem, everyone needs to be working in one single direction. We need to include every tier of society to deal with the problem."

Also at the event was Julie Liddicott whose son, Daniel Sommerville, 24, was stabbed to death in Surrey in 2015.

She continues to campaign in anti-knife crime initiatives.