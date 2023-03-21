Inside the motorhome taking a family-of-five round the world on the adventure of a lifetime

Ben and Emma Moody are embarking on an epic three-year journey as a way of spending more time with their young children, Archie, 12, Matilda, 10 and Lola, eight.
Before purchasing the run-down camper in 2021, Ben and Emma had no experience restoring or building motorhomes. With a little help from friends, the family designed everything with whatever they could lay their hands on.
Over two years, the RV was lovingly adapted to cater for all of the families needs, using locally-sourced materials which have been recycled and reused where possible.
Plenty of seating and storage was needed to house the family-of-five for their three year adventure.
Lola, Matilda and Archie all have their own beds, which have been installed above the cab of the van.
As much as possible was made from recycled materials, including the kitchen back-splash, made from colourful wooden spoons.
Lots more storage and a full sized fridge/freezer was needed to feed the family of five.
The bathroom features a compost toilet, decorated with artwork from the children, who were happy to be involved with the design and decoration of their new home on wheels.
The family didn't forget their sixth member, dog Piccola, who will be joining them on their epic adventure.
The family of five and their pup have started their adventure travelling through Europe to Morocco, before they will board a ferry across to North America and head south along the Pacific coast to Patagonia.
With no final destination in mind, the family hope by the end of the three years, they will have found a more permanent place in the world to call home.